TOKYO Nov 14 A year after Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe took financial markets by storm with promises to end two
decades of deflation and tepid growth, the economy is expected
to slow sharply, highlighting the challenges facing "Abenomics"
in ensuring a durable recovery.
Growth in the world's third-biggest economy decelerated in
the third quarter after leading the Group of Seven industrial
powers in the first half of the year, as capital spending,
personal consumption and exports moderated, a Reuters survey
indicates.
Gross domestic product data at 8:50 a.m. on Thursday (2350
GMT on Wednesday) is set to highlight the early successes of
Abe's aggressive monetary and fiscal easing in buoying exports
and consumer spending.
But it will also underscore the difficulties of translating
the feel-good factor surrounding these successes into increases
in business investment or higher wages, which would indicate
corporate Japan sees a longer-term pick up in the economy.
GDP expanded at an annualised clip of 1.6 percent in the
July-September quarter, the Reuters survey of economists shows,
a reasonable showing but well below the April-June rate of 2.6
percent and the first quarter's 3.8 percent.
Japan's economy has improved dramatically since Nov. 14,
2012, when Abe's unpopular predecessor, Toshihiko Noda,
announced snap elections. That vaulted Abe into pole position
and prompted investors to price in the effects of his promises
of massive government debt purchases by the central bank, hefty
government spending and steps to bolster longer-term growth.
Tokyo shares are up 68 percent in that 12 months and the yen
has slid 19 percent, helping Japan's exporters and creating a
wealth effect that has altered domestic and global psychology
about Japan.
But those market gains essentially stalled in May, and
scepticism is growing that Abe can deliver the tough decisions
that would set Japan's economy on a more sustainable growth
path; for example, by letting companies fire workers more freely
to open up a new dynamism in the sclerotic labour market.
Growth will quickly rebound as shoppers rush to spend before
a national sales tax is increased to 8 percent from 5 percent in
April, economists say. But Abenomics is struggling to gain
traction on key areas that would indicate longer-lasting changes
to the economy, such as capital spending and wage growth.
Core machinery orders, a key predictor of spending on
factories, equipment and software, fell more than expected in
September, data showed on Wednesday. A Bank of Japan (BOJ)
policymaker warned of headwinds from soft overseas growth,
underscoring the challenges facing Abenomics.
The Reuters survey found that capital expenditure also
likely slowed in the third quarter.
Still, a tighter labour market and signs from a few major
companies of rising wages should support consumer spending in
coming quarters, boding well for Abe's push to foster
self-sustaining growth and end 15 years of mild deflation.
"This is more an adjustment in speed, because gains in
consumer spending in the first half of the year were not
sustainable," said Yoshiki Shinke, chief economist at Dai-Ichi
Life Research Institute. "But there is no reason to expect
consumption to weaken any further. Growth can quickly bounce
back."
Private consumption, which makes up about 60 percent of the
economy, was seen growing 0.1 percent from the previous quarter,
according to the poll. That would mark a sharp slowdown from 0.7
percent growth in the previous quarter as falls in Japanese
shares weighed on consumer sentiment.
Some individual investors also cut back on spending after
cashing in on a stock market rally earlier this year to buy
luxury goods.
Other data, such as a rise in job availability to the
highest in more than five years and rising wages in some
industries, suggests consumer spending should pick up pace
again.
Export demand is expected have taken 0.4 percentage point
from growth over July-September, following a 0.2 percentage
point contribution in the previous quarter, the poll showed.
Exports to Southeast Asia weakened as large capital outflows
out of those countries slowed growth. However, economists expect
Japan's exports to improve going into next year as overseas
economies stabilise.
The BOJ has warned that overseas economies are a little
weaker than it had expected, but the central bank raised its GDP
forecast for next fiscal year as the government is planning a 5
trillion yen ($51 billion) stimulus package to offset the impact
of the sales tax hike.
The BOJ has stood pat on monetary policy since it started
radically expanding its quantitative easing in April, which is
aimed at achieving a 2 percent inflation target.
Abe's plan is to combine fiscal spending and economic
reforms with BOJ monetary easing to pull Japan out of a
decades-long economic slump.