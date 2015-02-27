* Jan output jumps 4.0 pct, biggest rise in nearly 4 years
* Household spending down 5.1 pct, 10th straight month of
fall
* Annual core CPI slows to 0.2 pct excluding tax-hike effect
* BOJ sticks to its plan to hit price target; analysts
sceptical
* Weak yen, U.S. growth spur factory activity; consumption
tame
(Adds comments from BOJ gov in para 7, Nissan exec in para 15)
By Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, Feb 27 Japanese households cut spending
more than expected and retail sales fell for the first time in
seven months in January, data showed on Friday, a sign the
central bank's radical stimulus has yet to convince consumers
that inflation will take hold.
In contrast to the gloom felt among households, companies
looked to be in better shape as they begin to benefit from the
competitive advantage their goods get from a weak yen.
Factory output jumped at the fastest pace in nearly four
years in January as companies ramped up spending at home and won
more orders in emerging markets, suggesting that exports will
keep the economy on track for a moderate recovery.
But the soft consumption readings underscore the unevenness
of the recovery and pose a headache for the Bank of Japan, which
hopes its aggressive money printing will drive up inflation
expectations and prompt households to spend more.
"If consumer spending doesn't pick up by April, it will be
difficult for industrial production to accelerate," said Shuji
Tonouchi, senior fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ
Morgan Stanley Securities.
Separate data underscored the dilemma the central bank faces
with inflation almost grinding to a halt on slumping oil prices,
moving further away from the BOJ's ambitious target of reaching
2 percent around the next fiscal year beginning in April.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda defended his two-year timeframe
for achieving the target on Friday, warning that adopting a
relaxed approach to the deadline would undermine efforts to
defeat deflation.
But analysts are deeply sceptical of whether the BOJ can
meet its goal, as they expect it to take at least six months for
the benefits of lower oil prices to boost growth, assuming
consumers will spend the money they save on their fuel bills.
WEAK AT HOME, STRONG ABROAD
The weak consumer mood has kept a lid on spending as wages
have yet to increase enough to make up for the sales tax hike
last April, casting doubt on the strength of the recovery.
Household spending fell a more-than-expected annual 5.1
percent in January in the 10th straight month of declines, the
longest losing streak since the global financial crisis in 2009.
Annual retail sales dropped a worse-than-expected 2.0 percent.
In a glimmer of hope, factory output jumped 4.0 percent in
January, exceeding a 2.7 percent gain expected by economists and
the biggest increase since 2011.
"Output is showing signs of an export-led recovery" as solid
U.S. demand acts as a driver of global growth, said Hiroshi
Watanabe, senior economist at SMBC Nikko Securities.
"This virtuous cycle of factory activity will continue to
underpin Japanese output and capital spending ahead."
Solid U.S. growth is encouraging exporters of electronics
and cars, such as Nissan Motor Co, which is trying to
boost shipments from Japan to benefit from the weaker yen.
"I can't (give) you concrete numbers now but we have already
started to work on how we can capitalise on the available
capacity in Japan for North America," said Jose Munoz, executive
vice president at Nissan and chairman of its North American
arm.
For the whole Japanese auto industry, however, sales are
steadily falling due partly to April's sales tax hike.
Manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect output to rise
only slightly in February and fall 3.2 percent in March, as
overseas orders for machinery and electronic parts peak from
current very high levels, a ministry official told reporters.
The mixed data will keep the BOJ under pressure to maintain
its stimulus, although Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has stressed he
saw no need to ease policy again soon.
Stripping away the effect of last year's tax hike, the core
consumer price index - which excludes volatile food but includes
oil costs - rose just 0.2 percent in January year-on-year, less
than expected and slowing from 0.5 percent in December.
(Additional reporting by Stanley White, Chang-Ran Kim and Kaori
Kaneko; Editing by Shri Navaratnam & Kim Coghill)