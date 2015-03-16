* Decision expected 0230-0430 GMT
* No change seen on policy, rosy economic view
* Governor Kuroda to brief media 0630 GMT
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, March 17 The Bank of Japan is set to
maintain its massive stimulus programme on Tuesday and signal
its conviction that a steady economic recovery will help achieve
its ambitious price target without immediate, additional
monetary easing.
A slump in oil prices has slowed annual core consumer
inflation to 0.2 percent in January, well below the BOJ's 2
percent target, keeping alive expectations the central bank will
top up its already aggressive asset-buying programme this year.
But BOJ policymakers have sent a concerted signal to
investors that while they expect inflation to grind to a halt in
coming months, they see no need to respond unless the price
weakness hits inflation expectations.
Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is seen reinforcing this stance at
his post-meeting briefing, while reminding markets that he is
ready to act on any sign of change in a broad uptrend in prices.
"The BOJ won't respond to oil price moves themselves but
will closely monitor how they affect inflation expectations,"
Kuroda told a news conference on Feb. 27.
At Tuesday's meeting, the BOJ is widely expected to maintain
its stimulus programme that pledges to print money at an annual
pace of 80 trillion yen ($659 billion).
It is also seen maintaining its view that continued
improvements in the economy will nudge companies into raising
wages and capital expenditure, helping Japan hit its 2 percent
inflation target in the year beginning in April.
Japan's economy is emerging from last year's recession
thanks to a much-awaited rebound in exports and factory output.
But private consumption remains soft as households continue
to curb spending after being hit by last year's tax hike and the
rising cost of living from a weak yen.
Some BOJ board members have pointed to the weakness in
consumption as a concern, although Kuroda has been unwavering in
his optimism on the outlook for Japan's economy.
The BOJ has stood pat on policy since expanding its massive
stimulus programme in October last year to prevent slumping oil
prices, and a subsequent slowdown in inflation, from delaying a
sustained end to deflation.
($1 = 121.3600 yen)
