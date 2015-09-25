* Nationwide Aug core CPI falls 0.1 pct yr/yr
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Sept 25 Japan's core consumer prices
marked the first annual drop since the central bank deployed its
massive stimulus programme more than two years ago, casting
further doubt on whether heavy money printing alone can
accelerate inflation to its 2 percent target.
While the data will keep alive market expectations of
further easing, key cabinet ministers signalled their reluctance
to offer more monetary or fiscal support as they struggle to
boost growth with dwindling policy options.
The core consumer price index, which includes oil but
excludes volatile fresh food costs, fell 0.1 percent in August
from a year earlier after flat growth in July, official data
showed on Friday, matching a median market forecast.
It was the first decline since April 2013, when BOJ Governor
Haruhiko Kuroda launched his massive asset-buying programme
dubbed "quantitative and qualitative easing" (QQE), a sign his
sweeping campaign has failed to accelerate inflation toward his
ambitious target.
The data adds to a recent run of poor indicators that showed
the world's third-largest economy struggling to emerge from a
second-quarter contraction as China's slowdown and slow wage
growth hurt exports and household spending.
"Further monetary easing is necessary sooner or later," said
Junichi Makino, chief economist at SMBC Nikko Securities. "If
so, there's not much point delaying it," he said, adding that he
expects the BOJ to ease either next month or in April next year.
NO SILVER BULLET
Japan's economy shrank in April-June and some analysts warn
of the chance of another contraction in the current quarter as
fears over China's slowdown jolt markets.
Many analysts expect prices to slide in coming months due
largely to a renewed drop in oil costs. Kuroda has said the BOJ
will look through the effect of the oil price rout and won't act
as long as a steady recovery keeps other prices in an uptrend.
When stripping away the effect of energy and volatile food
costs, consumer inflation accelerated to 0.8 percent in August
from 0.6 percent in July. A total of 339 items saw prices rise
compared with 131 that saw prices fall, as consumers paid more
for goods ranging from rice cookers, hotel bills to chocolate.
With the recovery itself under threat, however, the BOJ is
under pressure to act. While most analysts expect the BOJ to
hold off on action until next year, some see the chance of
easing next month, a Reuters poll showed.
Policymakers are putting a on brave face. Finance Minister
Taro Aso said on Friday the government wasn't considering
additional fiscal spending, while Economics Minister Akira Amari
stopped short of demanding further BOJ easing.
The remarks followed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's declaration
on Thursday that Japan was no longer in deflation as he laid out
his new three arrows of "Abenomics," which analysts criticised
as lacking substance.
Some analysts warned that expanding a stimulus programme
that has had little success in accelerating inflation won't do
the trick, with prices swayed largely by external factors beyond
the BOJ's control such as oil and currency swings.
"QQE initially had an enormous psychological effect by
pushing up stock prices and weakening the yen," said Koichi
Haji, chief economist at NLI Research Institute.
"But the reality is that monetary policy isn't a silver
bullet."
