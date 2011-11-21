(Corrects to show he gave a figure for size of 2nd tax rise)

TOKYO, Nov 21 An initial rise in Japan's sales tax should come after October 2013, Vice Finance Minister Fumihiko Igarashi said on Monday, as that would fit in with a programme of tax and social security reform.

Igarashi also said the first rise is likely to bring the tax to 7-8 percent from the current 5 percent, with a second rise expected in April-October 2015 of 2-3 percentage points to 10 percent.

Igarashi said his personal view is that it would be difficult to sustain the social security system without eventually raising the sales tax to around 17 percent.

With Japan grappling with a public debt about twice the size of its $5 trillion economy, the ceiling for new borrowing must be kept under 44 trillion yen ($572 billion) in the fiscal year starting next April, he said at an event organised by Jiji news agency. ($1 = 76.900 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Yuko Yoshikawa, writing by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Joseph Radford and Michael Watson)