TOKYO, April 2 - The Bank of Japan's tankan
business sentiment survey reflected companies' concerns over
higher oil prices and an increase in electricity charges, Vice
Finance Minister Fumihiko Igarashi said on Monday.
But he said the central bank's survey is not the only data
to gauge the status of the economy.
"There is no need to be pessimistic over the outlook for the
Japanese economy, although there are downside risks," Igarashi
told a news conference.
Japanese business sentiment failed to improve as expected in
the first quarter and is seen remaining muted in the coming
months, the tankan showed, suggesting the central bank will
remain under pressure to deliver more policy stimulus.