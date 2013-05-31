TOKYO May 31 The International Monetary Fund
said on Friday that it does not see a weak yen as problematic if
Japan's monetary easing is aimed at domestic goals and
accompanied by comprehensive fiscal and structural reforms.
The Bank of Japan is taking appropriate steps to contain
excessive volatility in the government bonds market, the IMF
said in a statement following its annual review of Japan's
economy and economic policies.
It also said the central bank could achieve its 2 percent
inflation target in the near to medium term if fiscal and
structural reforms are implemented.