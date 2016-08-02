TOKYO Aug 2 The International Monetary Fund on
Tuesday said Japan should coordinate fiscal stimulus with
further central bank easing measures, which could include rate
cuts and more asset purchases.
The report came as the government unleashes new fiscal
stimulus and the central bank announced a comprehensive review
of monetary policy, keeping alive expectations for "helicopter
money" - printing money for government debt.
The IMF said there were merits in using all policy tools,
including asset purchases, purchases of assets held outside the
banking system, and a modest additional cuts in deposit rates.
"Fiscal and monetary actions should be closely coordinated
in terms of timing, mix, and level of stimulus," the IMF said in
its staff report for its annual consultation with Japanese
policymakers.
The report followed an earlier version issued in June, in
which the global lender urged Tokyo to overhaul its economic
agenda by prioritising income policies and labour market
reforms.
The IMF on Tuesday called for more sustained, balanced, and
coordinated demand support to ensure the success of income
policies.
The agency said the Japanese government should do more to
encourage companies to raise wages and should also take steps to
boost a shrinking labour supply.
It said short-term fiscal and monetary policy stimulus could
make it easier for higher wages to lead to gains in consumer
prices.
However, it warned that encouraging companies to raise wages
may not necessarily reduce the risk of deflation if companies
try to hire more part-time workers, who earn less than full-time
employees.
The BOJ on Friday decided to double purchases of
exchange-traded funds (ETF), but kept its base money target
unchanged at 80 trillion yen and maintained the existing pace of
purchasing non-ETF assets, such as Japanese government bonds.
It left unchanged the 0.1 percent interest it charges on a
portion of excess reserves financial institutions park with the
central bank, underscoring some market views that monetary
policy is reaching its limits.
