TOKYO Feb 3 Emerging countries understand
the International Monetary Fund must boost its firepower as the
euro zone debt crisis threatens to hurt the global economy, IMF
Deputy Managing Director Naoyuki Shinohara said.
"Countries including emerging nations understand the need to
boost a global institution such as the IMF at a time when
Europe's problems are seen affecting countires outside the euro
zone," Shinohara said at a news conference in Tokyo on Friday.
The IMF is seeking to more than double its war chest by
raising $600 billion in new resources to help countries deal
with the fallout from Europe's financial crisis, but the plan
faces roadblocks from the United States and other countries.
Shinohara made the remark when asked about his expectations
for emerging nations' contributions to the increase.