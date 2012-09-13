TOKYO, Sept 13 A senior IMF official said on
Thursday that the euro-zone sovereign debt crisis remains the
biggest risk to the global economy, but he does not expect
China's economy to suffer a hard landing.
IMF Deputy Managing Director Naoyuki Shinohara cited
Europe's debt crisis, the U.S. "fiscal cliff" of spending cuts
and tax hikes in 2013, and a hard landing by China and other
emerging market economies as risks to the world economy.
He added in a lecture in Tokyo that of the three risk
factors, the euro zone crisis posed the "overwhelmingly big
risk" to the rest of the world.
"I do not expect China to have such a hard landing as to
mean its economic growth rate falling below 7-8 percent," he
said.