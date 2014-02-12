BRIEF-Cliffside Capital reports 2nd limited partnership funding facility
* Cliffside Capital-announces that Cal Lp has entered a funding facility with a Canadian Life Insurance Company
TOKYO Feb 12 The Bank of Japan does not need to ease monetary policy further now with inflation heading toward the bank's 2 percent price target, a senior International Monetary Fund official said.
But in light of recent global market turbulence, the central bank needs to monitor developments carefully and "take necessary action" if inflation shows signs of stalling, Jerry Schiff, deputy director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department, told reporters in Tokyo.
WASHINGTON, April 21 The U.S. Department of Justice threatened on Friday to cut off funding to California as well as eight cities and counties across the United States, escalating a Trump administration crackdown on so-called sanctuary cities that do not cooperate with federal immigration authorities.