By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Dec 11 During the early days of
"Abenomics," U.S. businesses were optimistic they could convince
Japan's government to make a small change to the nation's tight
immigration rules to let more household helpers into the
country.
But a year after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe took office, an
idea that some thought might be an easy win for immigration
reform while meeting a stated aim of Abe's growth strategy has
made no apparent progress.
If Abe's government drags its feet on one small step, it
suggests scant prospects for any broader measures to let in
foreign workers any time soon - which many experts say will be
necessary for Japan to sustain its economic growth in the face
of a rapidly shrinking workforce.
"Japan needs to let in more foreign workers to solve its
population problem," said Hidenori Sakanaka, former head of the
Tokyo Immigration Bureau. "Letting in more domestic workers is
just a small part of the big picture, but it might make a big
difference to the people who employ them."
The proposal has been discussed by three ministries, people
familiar with the process say, although Abe has not publicly
mentioned the idea. Loosening visa requirements for domestic
helpers could allow more Japanese women to return to full-time
work, proponents say.
That is one goal in a broader Abe strategy to get Japan on
the path of stable economic expansion after almost two decades
of debilitating deflation and sluggish growth.
But after Abe won plaudits for pushing aggressive fiscal and
monetary expansion after coming to power last December, reaction
to his longer-term economic growth plans has been less
enthusiastic.
His immigration-reform plans would make it easier for highly
skilled immigrants to get work visas and cut the time needed to
qualify for permanent residency. This falls short of the
comprehensive steps needed to address the country's shrinking
birthrate and burgeoning elderly population, experts say.
TAKING JOBS
A quarter of Japan's population is already over 65, and that
will increase to almost 40 percent by 2050. Ominously, the
number of people aged 18 to 24 has shrunk by nearly a third over
the past two decades.
Japan will need 10 million immigrants over the next half
century to offset its projected population decline, said
Sakanaka, who founded the Japan Immigration Policy Institute
think tank after retiring from the bureaucracy.
Officials say changes will take time and might not be as
easy as they appear on the surface.
"Before Japan decides to let in more foreign workers for
certain jobs, we must first determine whether there are Japanese
citizens who could do such jobs," said Yusuke Takeuchi, deputy
planning director in the Immigration Bureau at Japan's Ministry
of Justice.
The tangle of issues involved in employing foreign workers
as housekeepers or nannies helps to illustrate the labyrinthine
task Japan would face if it were to try to tackle much broader
immigration reform.
There are no clear statistics on the number of foreign
household helpers in Japan as many are working informally and
those working legally, do so under a broad visa category. But
foreign workers themselves say their numbers are shrinking.
"It has gotten much harder since I first came in 1990 on a
tourist visa to look for work," said a 69-year-old housekeeper
from the Philippines. She has a work visa - but on a passport
bearing her dead sister's name.
She said she was forced to leave Japan a few years ago
because authorities learnt she was no longer employed by her
previous visa sponsor. So she said she was forced to resort to
using her late sister's unblemished paperwork to get back into
Japan.
Her employer, an American executive, had hoped to hire a
Japanese housekeeper.
"I couldn't find anyone who would commit to full-time work
and was willing to perform multiple job duties, from childcare
to cleaning to marketing," she said.
Abe's plan to get more women working focuses on expanding
the number of daycare centres. But Japanese women are finding
that daycare centres do not stay open to match the long hours
they need to adopt to compete in a male-dominated workplace.
Japanese domestic-help services exist, but many limit the
hours and duties of their workers.
"MIND-BOGGLING"
Foreign helpers tend to be willing to work for less and are
more flexible, but only foreign diplomats and expatriates with
an elite visa status can offer legal visa sponsorship and
employment.
"The fact that I, as an American national and a foreigner,
can sponsor a foreign domestic helper, yet my Japanese peers
cannot, is just mind-boggling," said Kathy Matsui, chief Japan
strategist at Goldman Sachs.
She estimates that raising women's participation in the
labour force to 80 percent, matching men, could lift Japan's
gross domestic product by as much as 14 percent.
"The demand is clearly there, the supply exists, but given
all of the strict immigration rules here, Japan is not the
obvious destination for many of these domestic helpers," Matsui
said. "It's as if the government is preventing these supply and
demand curves from meeting."
Underlining the point, Japanese and foreign domestic workers
comprise less than 0.1 percent of the labour force, the
International Labor Organization, a United Nations agency,
estimates. That compares with about 0.5 percent in the United
States and 7.7 percent in Hong Kong.
The American Chamber of Commerce in Japan urged the
government in June to revise its immigration laws to let
citizens and permanent residents with household incomes of 7
million yen ($68,200) or more to sponsor household help.
"If you keep the doors open, there are going to be,
legitimately, Japanese young families who will be able to employ
foreign domestic workers," said Kumi Sato, president and chief
executive of public relations firm Cosmo in Tokyo, an author of
the U.S. business proposal.
She said some Japanese families already hire foreign workers
illegally, so the change would help legitimise some existing
arrangements that fall into grey areas.