* G20 accord may tie Japan policymakers' hands
* Japan policymakers feel recent yen rises sharp
* Tokyo unlikely to get G7 consent for intervention
TOKYO, April 7 Japanese efforts to stem sharp
increases in the yen could face increasing opposition from other
major economies, making it even more difficult for premier
Shinzo Abe's administration to reflate the world's third largest
economy out of stagnation.
Senior government officials, including the country's top
spokesman, on Thursday escalated warnings to speculators against
pushing up the yen too much, stressing their readiness to take
"appropriate action" in the market against what they see as
one-sided moves.
But the jawboning has failed to stop market participants
from testing policymakers' resolve with many betting Tokyo will
not intervene unless the dollar falls below 105 yen or even 100
yen.
The dollar hit a fresh 17-month low of 109.10 yen on
Thursday on market expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will
exercise caution in proceeding with its interest rate hike
cycle. But a Group of 20 agreement in Shanghai in February
warning countries to refrain from competitive devaluation has
also emboldened yen bulls.
"The G20 meeting in February touched on competitive currency
devaluation, which makes it difficult for Japan to intervene.
Japan is also hosting the Group of Seven this year, which makes
it difficult for Japan to move," said Kentaro Arita, senior
economist at Mizuho Research Institute.
Japanese financial bureaucrats dismiss such a view, pointing
to other parts of the G20 communique that reserve Tokyo's right
to intervene if the yen rises too sharply, namely a part that
warns against "excessive volatility".
Still, former top Japanese currency diplomats with
experience in currency policy negotiations with G7 economies say
policymakers' hands are tied as it would be extremely difficult
for Tokyo to convince other nations of the need to intervene.
Japan is also unlikely to get the informal consent from its
G7 peers needed to intervene without giving the impression it
was engaging in "beggar-thy-neighbor" policy, said Naoyuki
Shinohara, a former top Japanese currency diplomat.
"I don't think solo (yen-selling) intervention by Japanese
authorities will be effective ... I would be very surprised if
they act," said Shinohara, who also served as the International
Monetary Fund's deputy head.
Eisuke Sakakibara, another former top Japanese currency
diplomat known as "Mr. Yen" for his foray into currency markets,
also said he did not see current yen levels as alarmingly high.
"I don't know why finance ministry officials are conducting
verbal intervention now," Sakakibara said. "If I were in their
shoes, I won't try to talk down the yen at least until the
dollar falls below 100 yen."
NO G7 TOLERANCE
The yen has gained more than 10 pct against dollar so far
this year, more than the euro's 5 percent rise and the 4 percent
increase in the Australian dollar, as investors sought the
currency as a safe haven against risks.
Japanese authorities have stayed away from the markets since
they last intervened in 2011. At the time, Tokyo got G7 consent
to intervene to stem a yen spike driven by speculation the
devastating March earthquake would force Japanese insurers to
repatriate overseas funds to pay for damages claims.
Back then, G7 economies were in much better shape and had
room to allow Japan to weaken its currency to help exports.
Now, patience for Japanese intervention has waned with U.S.
and European economies struggling with headwinds from sluggish
emerging market demand.
There is also little tolerance among G20 nations against
solo Japanese currency action. The BOJ's decision in January to
adopt negative interest rates drew criticism from some countries
as a direct attempt to weaken the yen, officials with knowledge
of currency negotiations say.
Japanese nominal interest rates fell sharply as the BOJ's
negative rate policy pushed yields deeper into negative
territory, widening the gap between U.S. nominal rates.
However, the gap between Japanese and U.S. real interest
rates - which takes the impact of inflation into account -
narrowed, making the yen relatively attractive against the
dollar and helping push up the Japanese currency, analysts say.
Japanese policymakers, including BOJ Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda, have kept to their view that the economy is recovering
moderately despite growing signs it is skirting recession.
Internally, however, they worry that the yen's ascent has
been quite sharp and could hurt exporters' profits, discouraging
them from boosting investment and casting doubts over the likely
success of Abe's "Abenomics" stimulus policies.
For now, however, Tokyo may have to resort to verbal
intervention and hope the dollar will find a floor.
"Markets may keep testing the dollar's lows for some time,"
said Ayako Sera, market strategist at Sumitomo Trust and
Banking.
"Japanese authorities may not be able to do much until
markets calm down."
