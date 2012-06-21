KAGOSHIMA, Japan, June 21 The Bank of Japan is prepared to take bold action to support the economy when necessary, just as other central banks are doing, central bank policy-maker Koji Ishida said on Thursday, signalling the possibility of easing monetary policy further next month.

"I would like to scrutinise information until the last minute in deciding on policy, but we are ready to act if that is necessary ," Ishida told a news conference after meeting business leaders in Kagoshima, southern Japan.

The BOJ eased policy in February and set a 1 percent inflation target to underline its resolve to reinflate an economy beset by deflation for much of the past two decades.

It relaxed policy again in April but has paused since then on the view that Japan's economy is headed for a moderate recovery.

Ishida, a former veteran banker in the private sector, has voted with the majority since joining the board in June last year.