TOKYO Japanese Economy Minister Nobuteru Ishihara said on Friday that the government would determine in early May whether earthquakes in the southern Kyushu island qualify as a major natural disaster after examining the extent of the damage.

Ishihara stated there was no change in the government's plan as yet to raise the sales tax to 10 percent next April, barring a major financial crisis or major natural disaster.

(Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto, writing by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Eric Meijer)