(Attaches to additional alerts)

TOKYO, July 12 Japanese Economy Minister Nobuteru Ishihara said on Tuesday the government may issue construction bonds to fund a planned stimulus package to revive a flagging economy.

But he did not mention how much the government plans to spend under the package, only saying that he will start deliberations on the size of the package.

Ishihara also said he was against issuing deficit-covering bonds to help finance the stimulus package.

Ishihara was speaking to reporters after a meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and relevant cabinet ministers to discuss the economic stimulus package. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Writing by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)