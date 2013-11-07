TOKYO Nov 7 Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Kikuo Iwata said on Thursday that it is too early to debate specific strategies that the central bank should use to exit from its quantitative easing.

There are many options to lower the amount of government debt on the BOJ's balance sheet, but the policies used to exit from quantitative easing will depend on how the economy is doing in the future, Iwata said in the upper house financial affairs committee.

The BOJ has kept monetary policy steady since in April, when it pledge to double the monetary base via aggressive purchases of government debt to accelerate inflation to 2 percent in roughly two years.