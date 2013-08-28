KYOTO, Japan Aug 28 Bank of Japan Deputy
Governor Kikuo Iwata on Wednesday reiterated the central bank's
goal of achieving 2 percent inflation as soon as possible with a
two-year time frame in mind.
Iwata, in a speech to business leaders in Kyoto, western
Japan, also said the BOJ will continue its quantitative easing
until inflation stabilises at 2 percent.
The deputy governor also said that it take a long time for
monetary policy to work, so in the meantime the government needs
to support growth with fiscal spending.