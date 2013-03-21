TOKYO, March 21 New Bank of Japan Deputy
Governor Kikuo Iwata said on Thursday that the relationship
between money supply and consumer prices is a long term
phenomenon and not something that occurs over the short term.
Iwata, speaking at an inaugural press conference, also said
inflation targeting is a tool used to foster employment and
economic growth.
Hiroshi Nakaso, the central bank's other new deputy
governor, also said that it is important for higher corporate
earnings and higher wages to accompany inflation.
Iwata, an academic, and Nakaso, a career central banker,
assumed their posts on Wednesday.