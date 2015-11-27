Global Economy Weekahead - Moment of truth for the euro as France votes
LONDON The fate of the European Union and the euro could hang on the outcome of Sunday's French presidential election.
TOKYO Japan's jobless rate in October fell to 3.1 percent, data from the internal affairs ministry showed on Friday.
The median forecast was for 3.4 percent.
The jobs-applicants ratio stood at 1.24 in October, unchanged from the previous month.
(Reporting by Sumio Ito and Stanley White)
LONDON The fate of the European Union and the euro could hang on the outcome of Sunday's French presidential election.
YOKOHAMA, Japan Finance leaders of Japan, China and South Korea agreed to resist all forms of protectionism in a trilateral meeting on Friday, taking a stronger stand than G20 major economies against the protectionist policies advocated by U.S. President Donald Trump.