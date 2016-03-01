Column - OPEC nears decision time: rollover or deepen cuts?
LONDON OPEC ministers head to Vienna next week where they are expected to ratify an extension of the current production cuts that has been agreed informally among the key participants.
TOKYO Japan's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell in January to 3.2 percent, data by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed on Tuesday.
The median estimate from a Reuters poll of economists was for 3.3 percent.
The jobs-applicants ratio rose to a 24-year high of 1.28 in January, versus the median forecast of 1.27, a separate data by the labour ministry showed.
SINGAPORE Singapore's economy likely performed better than initially expected in the first quarter thanks to a surge in factory output, although the outlook is clouded by slowing exports to China, according to analysts surveyed by Reuters.