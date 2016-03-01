TOKYO Japan's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell in January to 3.2 percent, data by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed on Tuesday.

The median estimate from a Reuters poll of economists was for 3.3 percent.

The jobs-applicants ratio rose to a 24-year high of 1.28 in January, versus the median forecast of 1.27, a separate data by the labour ministry showed.

