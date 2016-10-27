A man rides a hoverboard on a street in a shopping district in Tokyo, Japan, September 29, 2016. Picture taken September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Japan's jobless rate fell in September and the availability of jobs improved, data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 3.0 percent in September from 3.1 percent in August, which was the lowest level since 1995. The median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists was for 3.1 percent.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio rose to 1.38 in September versus 1.37 in August, to reach the highest level since August 1991, separate data from the labour ministry showed. The median estimate was for the ratio to remain unchanged.

