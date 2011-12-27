TOKYO, Dec 28 Japan's jobless rate was unchanged in November and the availability of jobs improved, government data showed on Wednesday. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.5 percent in November, matching economists' median forecast, figures from the Internal Affairs ministry showed. The jobs-to-applicants ratio rose to 0.69 from 0.67 in October, compared with the median forecast of 0.68. Following is a table of Japan's job data with economists' median forecasts in parentheses: NOV OCT SEPT NOV 2010 Unemployment rate 4.5 (4.5) 4.5 4.1 5.1 pct Jobs-to-applicants ratio 0.69 (0.68) 0.67 0.67 0.57 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of unemployed (mln) 2.80 2.88 2.75 3.18 Number of employed (mln) 62.60 62.64 62.76 62.52 Number of salaried (mln) 55.05 54.79 54.83 54.81 Job participation rate 56.7 56.7 56.9 56.6 Number of new job offers +14.2 +11.8 +12.5 +22.6 A full table can be seen on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications at: