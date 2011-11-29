TOKYO, Nov 29 Japan's jobless rate rose in October and the availability of jobs was unchanged , suggesting firms are cautious about hiring due to worries about the impact of the euro zone debt crisis and a strong yen.

Following is a table of Japan's job data with economists' median forecasts in parentheses:

OCT SEPT AUG OCT 2010 (Seasonally adjusted) Unemployment rate 4.5 (4.2) 4.1 4.3 5.1 pct Jobs-to-applicants ratio 0.67 (0.68) 0.67 0.66 0.56

---------------------------------------------------------------- (Unadjusted) Number of unemployed (mln) 2.88 2.75 2.76 3.34 Number of employed (mln) 62.64 62.76 59.67 62.86 (including self-employed) Number of salaried (mln) 54.79 54.83 52.08 55.03 Job participation rate 56.7 56.9 56.6 56.9 (y/y, pct) Number of new job offers +11.8 +12.5 +18.4 +13.9

A full table can be seen on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications at:

(Note: From March to August, the government excluded three disaster-hit northeast prefectures Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima. The jobs-to-applicants ratio and new job offers can be seen only in Japanese on the labour ministry's website.)