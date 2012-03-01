TOKYO, March 2 Japan's jobless rate rose in January and the availability of jobs improved, suggesting firms remain cautious about hiring due to uncertainty about the global economic outlook.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 4.6 percent from a revised 4.5 percent in December, figures from the Internal Affairs ministry showed on Friday. That compared with economists' median forecast of 4.5 percent.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio rose to 0.73, the highest since November 2008, from 0.71 in December. The figure compared with the median forecast of 0.72.

The number of new job offers rose 1.2 percent in January from the previous month and was up 12.4 percent from a year ago.

