TOKYO, March 30 Japan's jobless rate fell in February and the availability of jobs improved, partly helped by rebuilding efforts in the earthquake-damaged northeast.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.5 percent from 4.6 percent in January, compared with economists' median forecast of 4.6 percent, figures from the Internal Affairs ministry showed on Friday.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio rose to 0.75, a level unseen since November 2008 when it logged the same ratio, from 0.73 in January. The figure compared with the median forecast of 0.74.

The number of new job offers slipped 0.3 percent in February from the previous month but was still up 16.3 percent from a year ago.

