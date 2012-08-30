TOKYO Aug 31 Japan's jobless rate remained steady in July and the availability of jobs improved, partly helped by reconstruction demand continuing to underpin the jobs market.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.3 percent in July, unchanged from June and in line with economists' median forecast, figures from the Internal Affairs ministry showed on Friday.

The July jobs-to-applicants ratio improved to 0.83, matching a level last seen in September 2008. That compared with 0.82 in June and the median forecast of 0.83. It means 83 jobs were available for every 100 job seekers.

The number of new job offers slipped 0.6 percent in July from previous month and was still up 12.8 percent from a year ago.

