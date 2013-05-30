TOKYO May 31 Japan's jobless rate was steady in April and the availability of jobs improved to the highest level in nearly five years in a sign that economic recovery is taking hold.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate came in at 4.1 percent, unchanged from 4.1 percent in April, figures from the Internal Affairs ministry showed on Friday. The result was in line with economists' median forecast of 4.1 percent.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio rose to 0.89 from the March reading of 0.86, reaching its highest level since June 2008. The median forecast was 0.87.

The number of new job offers rose 10.5 percent in April from a year earlier for the fastest increase since October 2012. Compared with the previous month, new job offers fell 0.1 percent.

