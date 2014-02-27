TOKYO Feb 28 Japan's jobless rate held steady
at the lowest in six years in January and the availability of
jobs improved to the highest in more than six years in an
encouraging sign that a tight labour market will support
consumer spending.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.7 percent in
January, unchanged from the previous month and in line with
economists' median forecast, figures from the Ministry of
Internal Affairs and Communications showed on Friday.
The jobs-to-applicants ratio rose to 1.04 from December's
1.03, matching the median estimate.
That marked the highest since August 2007, when the ratio
stood at 1.05.
The number of new job offers rose 3.5 percent in January
from the previous month and was up 12.9 percent from a year ago.
