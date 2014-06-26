TOKYO, June 27 The availability of jobs in Japan
rose to the highest in more than two decades and the jobless
rate fell to 3.5 percent in May, in an encouraging sign that a
tighter labour market will boost wages and support consumer
spending.
The jobs-to-applicants ratio rose to 1.09 in May, data from
the labour ministry showed on Friday, which is the highest level
since 1.10 in June 1992.
That compares with the median estimate from economists that
the ratio measuring labour demand would remain unchanged from
the previous month at 1.08.
The number of new job offers fell 1.5 percent in May from
the previous month and was up 4.0 percent from a year ago.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, released by the
Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications on Friday, was
less than the median estimate of 3.6 percent.
The reading of 3.5 percent was the lowest since December
1997.
