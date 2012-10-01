TOKYO Oct 1 Japan's new finance minister said
on Monday the idea of the central bank buying foreign bonds
needs to be considered carefully and there is no change in the
government's readiness to take decisive action on excessive
foreign exchange movements.
Koriki Jojima was speaking at a late night press conference
after his appointment in a reshuffle of Prime Minister Yoshihiko
Noda's cabinet.
Jojima's predecessor, Jun Azumi, had shrugged off calls in
August from some policymakers for the central bank to buy
foreign bonds to help weaken the yen, saying it would breach the
finance ministry's jurisdiction over exchange rate policy.
Separately, Japan's newly appointed economics minister Seiji
Maehara said that such purchases represent one of the options
for easing and the yen's strength has gone too far, Kyodo news
agency reported.
The BOJ, which eased monetary policy last month, will hold
its next policy-setting meeting this week.