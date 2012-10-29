* BOJ seen cutting projections, easing policy further Oct.
30
* Weak data points to risk of economy sliding into recession
By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, Oct 29 Finance Minister Koriki Jojima
said he wants the Bank of Japan to take bold policy steps while
closely working with the government to beat deflation, piling
pressure on the central bank to act on the eve of its rate
review.
Jojima made the remark as a slew of worsening economic data
has reinforced market views that the central bank will boost its
asset purchases, probably by 10 trillion yen ($125.7 billion),
on Tuesday when it is expected to cut its economic projections.
Adding to growing evidence the economy may slide into a mild
recession, retail sales rose a weaker-than-expected 0.4 percent
in the year to September.
"The government and the BOJ share the view that it is
extremely important to beat deflation," Jojima told reporters
after a cabinet meeting on Monday.
"I expect the BOJ to continue to promote bold monetary
easing while working closely with the government," Jojima said,
adding that he did not know what decision would be reached at
the BOJ's rate review on Tuesday.
He reiterated expectations for the central bank to judge
monetary policy appropriately while taking into account economic
and market movements.
The BOJ is expected to ease policy on Tuesday by expanding
its asset purchases and may make a stronger commitment to
continue pumping cash into the economy until 1 percent inflation
is achieved, sources say, as slumping exports heighten pressure
for bolder action to support an economy on the verge of
recession.
The government for its part approved last week a $5.3
billion package of measures to prop up a flagging economy.
"In response to strengthening of downward pressures on the
economy, it is urgently needed to accelerate efforts to beat
deflation quickly and revive the economy," Jojima said.