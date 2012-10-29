TOKYO Oct 29 Finance Minister Koriki Jojima
said he wants the Bank of Japan to take bold policy steps while
closely working with the government to beat deflation, piling
pressure on the central bank to act on the eve of its rate
review.
"The government and the BOJ share the view that it is
extremely important to beat deflation," Jojima told reporters
after a cabinet meeting on Monday.
"I expect the BOJ to continue to promote bold monetary
easing while working closely with the government."
The BOJ is expected to ease policy on Tuesday by expanding
its asset purchases and may make a stronger commitment to
continue pumping cash into the economy until 1 percent inflation
is achieved, sources say, as slumping exports heighten pressure
for bolder action to support an economy on the verge of
recession.