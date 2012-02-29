FUKUOKA, Japan Feb 29 Bank of Japan board
member Hidetoshi Kamezaki said on Wednesday that a rise in
industrial output backs up his view that Japan's economy will
resume a recovery around the spring.
But he warned that further rises in crude oil prices amid
heightening tensions over Iran could weigh on the global
economy, including Japan's economy.
"Rises in crude oil prices, coupled with a reversal of yen
rises, would push up energy costs for Japan, weighing on
corporate revenues and private consumption," Kamezaki told a
news conference after meeting business leaders in Fukuoka,
southern Japan.
Figures released on Wednesday showed that Japanese factory
output rose more than expected in January and companies expect
further gains, increasing confidence that demand is stabilising
and manufacturing is set to return to where it was before the
dislocation caused by last year's natural disasters.
The BOJ boosted its asset buying programme earlier this
month and set an inflation goal of 1 percent in the face of
political pressure, signalling a more aggressive monetary policy
to pull an ailing economy out of deflation.
A former executive at Japanese trading firm Mitsubishi Corp
, Kamezaki has mostly voted with the board but has
repeatedly stressed the need to act pre-emptively against risks
to Japan's economy such as sharp yen rises and slowing overseas
growth. His term expires in April.