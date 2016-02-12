TOKYO Feb 12 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda said on Friday he discussed global economic and market
developments in a meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
"There was no particular comment from the prime minister,"
Kuroda told reporters, when asked what they discussed on
monetary policy.
Kuroda said Japan's economy was moving in line with the
BOJ's scenario, adding that now is the time to monitor the
economic effects of last month's decision to adopt a negative
interest rate policy.
