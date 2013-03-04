TOKYO, March 4 Haruhiko Kuroda, the government's nominee for next Bank of Japan governor, said on Monday it would be difficult for the central bank to buy foreign bonds in huge amounts under current international rules on currencies.

"As for currency intervention, the Group of Seven nations have a rule and the Group of 20 nations have a joint statement. There's a set rule in place. As such, it would be difficult for the BOJ to buy foreign bonds in huge amounts," Kuroda said in a confirmation hearing at the lower house of parliament.