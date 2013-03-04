TOKYO, March 4 Haruhiko Kuroda, the government's nominee for next Bank of Japan governor, said on Monday he personally wanted to pursue monetary easing on the belief that an appropriate time span for achieving 2 percent inflation would be around two years.

Kuroda was cautious about any BOJ measures directly aimed at affecting currency moves, saying that maintaining currency stability was the responsibility of the government, not the central bank.

Kuroda made the remarks in a confirmation hearing at the lower house of parliament.