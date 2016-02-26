Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks during an upper house financial committee meeting of the Parliament in Tokyo, Japan February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday that the central bank's adoption of negative interest rates has been exerting its intended effects, which he said are expected to spread through the economy.

"It has already had effects on interest rates. I expect that positive effects will spread to capital expenditures and housing investment," Kuroda told a parliament session.

