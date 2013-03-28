China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
TOKYO, March 28 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday that it is too early to discuss the central bank's exit strategy from aggressive easing as consumer prices are still very far from its two percent inflation target.
"As a central bank, we have to mindful of the risks associated with different policies, but it is too early to talk about exit strategy now," Kuroda said in the upper house of parliament.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.