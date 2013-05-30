* BOJ to release JGB purchase schedule later on Thursday
* Yields spike after BOJ's quantitative easing spooks
dealers
* Improving U.S. economy also pushing up Japanese yields
By Stanley White
TOKYO, May 30 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda said on Thursday the central bank will try to reduce bond
market volatility as much as possible in order to apply strong
downward pressure on long-term yields.
Kuroda, speaking in the upper house financial affairs
committee, said the BOJ will not tolerate increased volatility
and the impact of its expanded quantitative easing will grow as
it purchases more government debt.
Bond yields initially plunged after the BOJ radically
expanded monetary easing last month but then spiked to a
13-month high due to signs the U.S. Federal Reserve could taper
its own debt purchases.
The BOJ is now adjusting its market operations so they are
more effective in lowering yields to help Japan escape 15 yars
of mild deflation.
"I will not ignore bond market volatility," Kuroda told
lawmakers in parliament.
"I want to reduce volatility as much as possible to place
strong pressure on long-term yields and push them lower."
The 10-year cash government bond yield was down 3.5 basis
points at 0.905 percent on Thursday, but still
near a 13-month high of 1 percent hit on May 23 as U.S. bond
yields surged after solid U.S. consumer confidence data.
In April, the BOJ launched a new quantitative and
qualitative easing to nearly double the monetary base to 270
trillion yen ($2.64 trillion) by the end of 2014 in order to end
two decades of stagnation and achieve 2 percent inflation in two
years.
The BOJ's strategy, which Kuroda initially said would push
rates down across the yield curve, rests on buying 7.5 trillion
yen of long-term government bonds per month, roughly 70 percent
of newly issued government debt.
The size of the BOJ's purchases caused some investors to
worry about decilning liquidity, which helped push up Japanese
government bond (JGB) yields. A rise in U.S. Treasury yields
compounded the problem, causing JGB yields to rise further.
Later on Thursday, the BOJ will release its debt purchase
schedule for June and increase the frequency of purchases to
lower volatility, according to a BOJ official.
Launching its new quantitative easing, the BOJ switched its
monetary policy target from the overnight call rate to the size
of the monetary base.
Kuroda said in parliament that the change does not mean that
rates should swing wildly or that the BOJ thinks wild swings are
acceptable.
The BOJ's debt purchases will help lower risk premiums and
place downward pressure on yields, Kuroda said.
Kuroda also said that because inflation expectations are
rising real interest rates are falling, but the BOJ cannot
definitively say whether or not real rates are negative.