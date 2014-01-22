TOKYO Jan 22 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday that diminishing overseas risks and steady progress in meeting the bank's price goal meant that there was no need to consider changing its policy framework.

The BOJ kept monetary policy steady on Wednesday and maintained its upbeat consumer inflation forecasts, encouraged by signs that a broadening economic recovery may nudge firms into spending more on wages and investment.

Following are key quotes from Kuroda's news conference that followed the policy review:

MONETARY POLICY

"Prices are moving in line with our projections.

"Of course, there could be both upside and downside risks to the BOJ's price forecast but such risks have not materialised, and if that's the case, the current policy will continue."

"Markets may make their own moves but we'll guide policy appropriately by carefully watching real economy and prices."

"As inflation is picking up (in Japan), inflation expectations are rising. As such a trend continues, the possibility is high that it will reach 2 percent around the end of fiscal year 2014 through fiscal year 2015."

MARKETS

"Our policy is aimed at achieving our price stability goal as early as possible, not at any specific (levels) about currencies. We are not aiming to bring the yen higher or lower."

"I'll refrain from commenting on currency moves."

"I'm always paying close attention to markets but I'm not concerned about the (current) overall movement."

OVERSEAS ECONOMIES

"I'm not so worried that Europe may fall into disinflation or deflation. In fact, inflation expectations in Europe are relatively stable at around 2 percent, so I don't think Europe will lead the world economy into disinflation or deflation."

"Commodity prices move up and down, so I'm closely watching their moves. But I don't think that would make it difficult for Japan to achieve its inflation target."

"Factors such as commodity price moves and some countries falling into disinflation should not mean that they would bring Japan into disinflation or back into deflation."