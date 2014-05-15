* Supply constraints offer chance to tackle structural woes-Kuroda

By Leika Kihara and Stanley White

TOKYO, May 15 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said rising inflation expectations are already nudging companies into raising wages and prices, expressing confidence that the economy is on track to meet the bank's 2 percent price target.

Tightening job markets and supply constraints, which became apparent as an improving economy boosted domestic demand, also highlight the need to proceed with structural reforms to boost productivity and deal with long-term challenges Japan face such as the shrinking working-age population, he said on Thursday.

"The output gap has been steadily narrowing ... and the rise in medium- to long-term inflation expectations seem to have started to influence actual wage and price settings," Kuroda said in a speech delivered at a seminar.

"With the supply capacity constraints having surfaced, this will be a golden opportunity to resolve the medium- to long-term challenges facing Japan's economy," he said, suggesting the need for Japan to lay out a credible growth strategy in June.

When the economy was weak and people were still looking for jobs, the government had difficulty winning support for steps to enhance labour participation of women and the elderly, he said.

But with companies now facing labour shortages due to an improving economy, now was the time to take measures to raise Japan's long-term growth potential, Kuroda said.

"Given the demographic trends, there is no doubt that labor supply will be an issue in the near future in various forms."

Under an intense burst of stimulus deployed in April last year, the BOJ pledged to double base money to end deflation and accelerate inflation to 2 percent in roughly two years.

Kuroda has dispelled market expectations of an immediate expansion of monetary stimulus by repeating his optimism that the economy will recovery strongly enough to meet the target.

While some analysts point to slow wage growth as risks to the price outlook, Kuroda said an increasing number of firms were raising base wages and shifting away from their strategy of trying to beat competition with price cuts alone.

The increase in demand has eliminated excess slack in the economy, pushing up overall prices, he said. Prices are also responding more vividly to improvements in the economy as more people expect inflation to accelerate ahead, he added.

Data earlier on Thursday showed Japan's economy clocked its fastest pace of growth in more than two years in the first quarter as consumer spending jumped and business investment turned surprisingly strong in a sign of confidence in the prospects for future growth.

Still, analysts say the economy faces the risks in coming quarters of consumer demand not bouncing back convincingly after an April 1 sales tax increase and exports staying weak.

