Oct 7 The Bank of Japan on Tuesday maintained its massive asset buying programme but offered a bleaker view on factory output, following signs that the world's third-largest economy was hit harder than expected by a sales tax increase in April.

Following are comments from BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda at his post-meeting news conference:

POSITIVE CYCLE

"Job and income conditions are steadily improving, and the effect of the sales tax hike is easing as a whole. Both for companies and households, a positive cycle of income and expenditure remains firmly in place."

FOREX RATES

"Looking at recent currency market developments, markets are focusing on big improvements in the U.S. economy and the Fed's policy stance, while in Japan the central bank maintains its stimulus programme. But exchange rates fluctuate on various factors. We'd like to closely monitor the impact of exchange rate moves on the economy."

"Achieving our price target is the primary purpose of our monetary policy. We don't target any specific exchange-rate levels of pace of currency moves."

"We see exchange-rate moves as among various indicators that we need to look at in scrutinising economic and financial developments ... We look at currency moves in the context of how they affect the economy and our price target. From that perspective, I don't think there is something abnormal happening (in currency moves)."

"I won't comment on whether current exchange-rate levels are appropriate or not. If the currency moves reflect economic and financial fundamentals, they should be positive, not negative, for the economy. But fundamentals themselves fluctuate, so it's important to take this into account."

STIMULUS PROGRAMME

"Our QQE is exerting the intended effects ... and we will make necessary adjustments looking at both upside and downside risks to the economy and prices. As we say both upside and downside risks, of course additional monetary easing would be considered if downside risks materialise.

"But for now, as I have said before, our stimulus programme is exerting its intended effects and Japan is making steady progress toward meeting our price target."

"As we have been saying since April last year ... our QQE aims to achieve 2 percent inflation and will be maintained until our price target is achieved in a stable manner. QQE is a policy that is not calendar-based. It's outcome-based. That means we will continue QQE until our price target is achieved in a stable manner."

JOB MARKET IMPACT

"Our price projections have barely changed since launching QQE. On the other hand, our economic forecasts have moved a bit. When you ask me why, it's because job markets are tightening as a domestic demand-driven economic recovery continues. The jobless rate is falling and the output gap is shrinking considerably. That has led to rises in wages and prices."

OIL PRICES

"It's true prices fluctuate on various factors and recent declines in crude oil prices weigh on overall inflation in Japan. But declines in crude oil prices are actually good for Japan's economy. In the medium- and long-term perspective, they are factors that will push up overall prices."

COINCIDENT INDEX

"The coincident indicators index includes a lot of output figures, and so reflects the continued weakness in output. But I hear that the index gauging the outlook is positive ... I basically expect third-quarter GDP to turn positive." (Reporting by Leika Kihara, Stanley White and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)