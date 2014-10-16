* BOJ will keep QQE until price target stably met- Kuroda

* Weak yen positive for economy if reflects fundamentals

* Falls in oil price offset rising pain from weak yen (Adds quotes, detail)

By Leika Kihara and Stanley White

TOKYO, Oct 16 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the central bank has no pre-set deadline for ending its quantitative easing programme, stressing that the stimulus will remain in place until its price target is achieved in a stable manner.

He also reiterated that a weak yen is positive for the world's third-largest economy as long as it reflects fundamentals.

"We've been saying that we will strive to achieve our 2 percent inflation target ... and maintain our quantitative and qualitative easing (QQE) until that level is sustained in a stable manner," Kuroda told parliament.

"We have no pre-set time limit for QQE," he said.

Kuroda also dismissed concerns, held by some academics, that the BOJ's prolonged ultra-loose monetary policy will sow the seeds of hyper-inflation.

"We won't allow inflation to accelerate well past 2 percent," he said, adding that it was too early to debate an exit strategy for QQE with Japan only halfway to meeting the central bank's price target.

The BOJ has stood pat since deploying an intense burst of stimulus, dubbed QQE, in April last year, when it pledged to double base money via aggressive asset purchases to achieve 2 percent inflation in roughly two years.

Kuroda has said that while the BOJ will aim to meet its price target sometime next year, it has no intention of tapering QQE until 2 percent inflation is met sustainably, not temporary.

On the yen's declines in September, Kuroda repeated his view that while a weak yen benefits exporters and Japanese firms with operations overseas, it hurts households and service-sector firms through rising import costs.

"The rise in import prices from the weak yen has recently been offset somewhat by declines in raw material costs" due to sharp falls in commodity prices, Kuroda said.

Core consumer inflation has hovered barely above 1 percent, when excluding the effect from a sales tax hike in April, casting doubts on whether price growth will accelerate to 2 percent next year as the BOJ predicts. (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Richard Borsuk)