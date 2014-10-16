* BOJ will keep QQE until price target stably met- Kuroda
By Leika Kihara and Stanley White
TOKYO, Oct 16 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda said the central bank has no pre-set deadline for ending
its quantitative easing programme, stressing that the stimulus
will remain in place until its price target is achieved in a
stable manner.
He also reiterated that a weak yen is positive for the
world's third-largest economy as long as it reflects
fundamentals.
"We've been saying that we will strive to achieve our 2
percent inflation target ... and maintain our quantitative and
qualitative easing (QQE) until that level is sustained in a
stable manner," Kuroda told parliament.
"We have no pre-set time limit for QQE," he said.
Kuroda also dismissed concerns, held by some academics, that
the BOJ's prolonged ultra-loose monetary policy will sow the
seeds of hyper-inflation.
"We won't allow inflation to accelerate well past 2
percent," he said, adding that it was too early to debate an
exit strategy for QQE with Japan only halfway to meeting the
central bank's price target.
The BOJ has stood pat since deploying an intense burst of
stimulus, dubbed QQE, in April last year, when it pledged to
double base money via aggressive asset purchases to achieve 2
percent inflation in roughly two years.
Kuroda has said that while the BOJ will aim to meet its
price target sometime next year, it has no intention of tapering
QQE until 2 percent inflation is met sustainably, not temporary.
On the yen's declines in September, Kuroda repeated his view
that while a weak yen benefits exporters and Japanese firms with
operations overseas, it hurts households and service-sector
firms through rising import costs.
"The rise in import prices from the weak yen has recently
been offset somewhat by declines in raw material costs" due to
sharp falls in commodity prices, Kuroda said.
Core consumer inflation has hovered barely above 1 percent,
when excluding the effect from a sales tax hike in April,
casting doubts on whether price growth will accelerate to 2
percent next year as the BOJ predicts.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Stanley White; Editing by Chris
Gallagher and Richard Borsuk)