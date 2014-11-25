* Oct. 31 easing aimed at eradicating deflation
* BOJ will continue to act if needed-Kuroda
* Adds weak yen benefits exports, hurts households
* Some warned of debt monetisation risk at Oct. 31 meeting
By Leika Kihara and Stanley White
NAGOYA/TOKYO, Japan, Nov 25 Bank of Japan
Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday stressed the bank's
readiness to expand stimulus further to meet its price goal,
standing firm in the face of criticism that last month's
monetary easing has accelerated unwelcome falls in the currency.
But not all in the BOJ's nine-member board share Kuroda's
optimism that further stimulus outweigh the costs, minutes of
last month's meeting showed, suggesting that the central bank
chief may struggle to push through more easing.
Some BOJ policymakers opposed last month's easing, warning
that doing so would hurt the BOJ's credibility if its
bond-buying is seen as tantamount to debt monetisation,
according to minutes of the BOJ's Oct. 31 meeting released on
Tuesday
Kuroda defended the Oct. 31 easing as a necessary step to
ensure the Japanese public shakes off its "deflationary
mindset," and encourage companies to start investing and hiring
more on expectations that prices will rise ahead.
"To achieve the price stability target, the BOJ has been
taking 'action' and will continue to do so," he told business
leaders in Nagoya, a central Japan city home to auto giant
Toyota Motor Corp.
While business executives present at the meeting generally
welcomed the BOJ's stimulus, some warned that recent yen
declines were too rapid and were hurting smaller companies.
Kuroda declined to discuss how recent yen falls affected the
overall economy, only saying that while a weak yen benefits
exports, it hurts households and non-manufacturers by raising
the cost of imports.
"We will carefully watch market moves, including currency
moves, and their effect on the economy."
The yen has come under renewed pressure since the BOJ
stunned markets by expanding its quantitative and qualitative
easing (QQE) programme last month in a pre-emptive move against
risks of a slowdown in inflation. The dollar is hovering around
118.44 yen on Tuesday, after scaling a seven-year high of 118.98
yen last week. .
Last month's monetary easing was decided by a tight 5-4 vote
after intense debate over why the BOJ ought to expand stimulus
when it was clinging to the view the economy was recovering
moderately.
Advocates of easing said the BOJ must act to prevent recent
oil price falls from hurting inflation expectations, and in
doing so ought to expand asset purchases at "as massive as scale
as possible" to boost sentiment, the minutes showed.
But those opposed to acting now warned that further easing
would accelerate unwelcome yen falls and could not be counted on
much in lifting business sentiment, given interest rates were
already very low, according to the minutes.
