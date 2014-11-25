* Oct. 31 easing aimed at eradicating deflation
mindset-Kuroda
* BOJ will continue to act if needed-Kuroda
* Adds weak yen benefits exports, hurts households
* Some warned of debt monetisation risk at Oct. 31 meeting
(Adds comments from ECB Noyer, BOJ Nakaso)
By Leika Kihara and Stanley White
NAGOYA/TOKYO, Japan, Nov 25 Bank of Japan
Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday stressed the bank's
readiness to expand stimulus further to meet its price goal, a
message that was partially echoed by an European Central Bank
policymaker as the euro zone economy battles to lift off.
In a speech to business leaders, Kuroda stood firm in the
face of criticism that last month's unexpected monetary easing
has accelerated unwelcome falls in the currency, saying that the
"BOJ will continue to take action" to vanquish deflation.
But not all in the BOJ's nine-member board share Kuroda's
optimism that the benefits of further stimulus outweigh the
costs, minutes of last month's meeting showed, suggesting that
the central bank chief may struggle to push through more easing.
Some BOJ policymakers opposed last month's easing, warning
that doing so would hurt the BOJ's credibility if its
bond-buying is seen as tantamount to debt monetisation,
according to minutes of the BOJ's Oct. 31 meeting released on
Tuesday
Nonetheless, Kuroda defended the Oct. 31 easing as a
necessary step to ensure the Japanese public shakes off its
"deflationary mindset," and to encourage companies to start
investing and hiring more on expectations that prices will rise
ahead.
"To achieve the price stability target, the BOJ has been
taking 'action' and will continue to do so," he told business
leaders in Nagoya, a central Japan city home to auto giant
Toyota Motor Corp.
While business executives present at the meeting generally
welcomed the BOJ's stimulus, some warned that recent yen
declines were too rapid and were hurting smaller companies.
Kuroda declined to discuss how recent yen falls affected the
overall economy, only saying that while a weak yen benefits
exports, it hurts households and non-manufacturers by raising
the cost of imports.
"We will carefully watch market moves, including currency
moves, and their effect on the economy."
The yen has come under renewed pressure since the BOJ
stunned markets by expanding its quantitative and qualitative
easing (QQE) programme last month. The dollar is hovering around
118.44 yen on Tuesday, after scaling a seven-year high of 118.98
yen last week.
Last month's monetary easing was decided by a tight 5-4 vote
after intense debate over why the BOJ ought to expand stimulus
when it was clinging to the view the economy was recovering.
Since that meeting, economic data showed that Japan slipped
into recession, and three of the four board members who opposed
extra easing voted in favour at the subsequent meeting on Nov.
18-19.
DEFLATION FIGHT
The BOJ has made some progress in pulling Japan out of 15
years of nagging deflation, but the euro-zone is drifting closer
to deflation and now there are concerns that other economies,
notably China and South Korea, also face deflationary
risks.
European Central Bank policymaker Christian Noyer, speaking
in Tokyo, said that the ECB needs to influence inflation
expectations, which is a major component of the BOJ's policy
framework.
However, one area where the two central banks differ is the
ECB has so far avoided the purchases of government debt that the
BOJ has used to push down yields.
"Monetary policy must aim at influencing both nominal
interest rates and inflation expectations," Noyer said.
Advocates of the BOJ's expanded debt purchases have said the
central bank needed to act to prevent recent oil price falls
from hurting inflation expectations, and in doing so ought to
expand asset purchases at "as massive as scale as possible" to
boost sentiment, the minutes showed.
But those opposed warned that further easing would
accelerate yen falls and may not lift business sentiment, given
interest rates were already very low, according to the minutes.
Another risk of the BOJ's debt buying programme is that it
could disrupt the functioning of the bond market because its
purchases are so large, Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso said on
Tuesday.
Some institutional investors have had difficulty borrowing
JGBs, but indicators of liquidity show no signs of major
disruptions, he said.
