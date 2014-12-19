Dec 19 The Bank of Japan maintained its massive
monetary stimulus on Friday and offered a brighter view of the
economy, clinging to hope that joint efforts with Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe to revitalise the economy will prod companies into
boosting wages and investment.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda stressed that Japan is on track
to hit the central bank's 2 percent inflation target in the year
beginning in April 2015, shrugging off speculation that a
dramatic slide in oil costs will weigh on consumer prices and
force Kuroda to ease policy again early next year.
Following are comments from Kuroda at his post-meeting news
conference:
INCOME, EXPORTS
"A positive cycle in which rising income leads to higher
expenditure remains in place both for households and companies.
"Exports are showing signs of bottoming out on improvements
in overseas economies and the weak yen."
INFLATION
"Consumer inflation is expected to move around current
levels for some time before accelerating and heading toward our
2 percent target sometime during fiscal 2015."
"Japan is making steady progress toward shaking off its
deflationary mindset. There's no change to our stance of keeping
QQE firmly in place to achieve our price target at the earliest
date possible."
YEN IMPACT
"In general, a weak yen boosts exports and profits of
companies operating globally, and lifts stock prices. On the
other hand, it weighs on profits of non-manufacturers, smaller
firms and households through rising import costs
"It's true the tankan showed some sectors were cautious on
business conditions (due to yen falls). But overall, business
confidence was firm at high levels, and corporate profits and
business plans were robust. It's desirable for currency rates to
move stably reflecting economic fundamentals."
WAGES KEY
"For inflation to move stably at 2 percent, it's crucial for
wages to rise. That's why we are watching wage moves very
carefully. In the short- to medium-term, prices make various
moves swayed by currency rates and commodity moves.
"In the medium- to long-term, the two important factors that
determine price moves are the output gap and inflation
expectations."
"The need to raise Japan's growth potential is heightening
... given Japan is near full employment. The effect of policies
takes time to show but that makes it even more important to push
through necessary steps with speed."
OIL FALL
"The positive effect of crude oil price falls on the economy
shows relatively quickly, as well as the downward pressure on
prices ... It will take somewhat longer for (such positive
effects of oil price falls) to push up overall prices."
INFLATION EXPECTATIONS
"In looking at inflation expectations, we need to scrutinise
various data, not just (break-even inflation). Wages are very
important too. When you look at these factors after our monetary
easing in October, they remain at high levels."
"If our forecasts undershoot due to some risks and we feel
it's necessary to achieve our price target, we won't hesitate
making policy adjustments."
