April 8 The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy
steady on Wednesday and continued with its massive asset-buying
stimulus programme, suggesting that policymakers remain unfazed
by slowing inflation and recent signs of weakness in the
economy.
Following are comments from BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda at
his post-meeting news conference:
INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT
"Output is picking up as exports rebound and inventory
adjustment proceeds. The latest tankan survey shows business
sentiment is improving as a whole"
HOUSEHOLD SPENDING
"Household spending is firm as a whole reflecting steady
improvements in job and income conditions. A positive cycle of
rising income and expenditure remains firmly in place.
"Exports are increasing and companies expect to increase
capital expenditure ahead. Job and income conditions are
steadily improving and will continue to do so. As such, we
expect household spending to stay firm and gradually increase
ahead. We always need to look at upside and downside risks. But
as for the outlook ... I don't see any signs that downside risks
to household spending are heightening.
"Wages need to rise sustainably for inflation to accelerate
but it's also important for demand to strengthen enough so
prices can rise ... I expect consumer inflation to start
accelerating again from this autumn."
INFLATION
"The broad trend in prices is steadily improving. The output
gap has improved to around zero and inflation expectations have
held up despite the underlying slowdown in inflation. The sharp
oil price falls since last summer had been unexpected.
"But thanks to last October's easing, we have been able to
avoid the slowdown in inflation from hurting inflation
expectations, and affecting wages and companies' price-setting
behaviour.
"There's no change to our stance of aiming to achieve 2
percent inflation at the earliest date possible, with a
timeframe of two years in mind.
"Of course, there is no change to our stance of acting
without hesitation if there is any change in the price trend or
if doing so is deemed necessary to achieve our price target at
an early date."
Asked whether risks of delay in dispelling the public's
deflationary mindset is significantly lower now than when the
BOJ eased last October, Kuroda said: "I believe so. Back then,
the effect of the tax hike has been prolonged and consumption
has been quite weak due in part to poor weather. Consumer
inflation was slowing each month due to slumping oil prices
since summer.
"When you look at conditions now, inflation expectations
have held up with some indicators showing they are heightening.
For now, the risks we saw back in October last year have
subsided."
VIEWS ON U.S. ECONOMY
"I don't think there's a change in a solid U.S. recovery
backed by firm domestic demand. It's not clear yet whether the
dollar's rises up till now is hurting exports. Various other
factors may be behind this, some of which may be temporary.
"Regardless of when it occurs, an interest rate hike by the
Federal Reserve isn't negative for the global economy because
the fact it is raising rates is a sign the U.S. economy is
strong."
(Reporting by Leika Kihara, Stanley White and Tetsushi
Kajimoto; Editing by Kim Coghill)