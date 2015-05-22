May 22 The Bank of Japan maintained its massive
monetary stimulus on Friday and offered a slightly more upbeat
view of the economy, unfazed by first-quarter GDP data that
offered mixed signs on the strength of the recovery.
Following are comments from BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda at
his post-meeting news conference:
CAPEX, CONSUMPTION
"Exports are picking up and corporate revenues are at record
levels. Companies are maintaining their positive stance on
capital spending. Private consumption is firm reflecting steady
improvements in job and income conditions. The GDP showed
consumption rose for three straight quarters.
"Both for households and companies, a positive cycle is
kicking in (where increases in income are leading to rising
spending). As such, our assessment is that Japan's economy
continues to recover moderately.
INFLATION
"The timing for achieving our inflation target may be swayed
by oil price moves ... but we expect Japan to reach 2 percent
inflation around the first half of fiscal 2016."
POLICY
"The GDP data (this week) was in line with our view that
Japan's economy continues to recover moderately ...
"Given the economy and prices are moving in line with our
forecasts, I don't see a need for a change in monetary
policy.... But we always scrutinise economic and price
developments at each policy-setting meeting, including the trend
of inflation. And if necessary, we won't hesitate to adjust
monetary policy to achieve 2 percent inflation in a stable
manner.
"For now, we expect the price trend to improve steadily, so
we're not thinking of additional monetary steps. If the need
arises in the future, we will consider steps that are deemed
appropriate at the time."
REACTION TO Q1 GDP DATA THIS WEEK
"Inventory tends to sway quite a lot each quarter and
affects GDP ... I don't think there is a huge buildup of
unexpected inventory that could have negative effects on
economic growth ahead."
Data this week showed Japan's economy expanded at its
fastest pace in a year in January-March but the biggest
contributor to growth was higher inventories. Private
consumption, housing investment and exports all rose but at a
feeble pace.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara, Stanley White and Tetsushi
Kajimoto; Editing by Kim Coghill)