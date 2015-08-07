TOKYO Aug 7 The Bank of Japan maintained its
massive stimulus programme and upbeat economic assessment on
Friday, reflecting its conviction that inflation will accelerate
toward 2 percent price growth without additional monetary
easing.
Following are comments from BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda at
his post-meeting news conference:
EXPORTS, OUTPUT
"The softness in exports and output is likely temporary.
It's true the temporary weakness in U.S. growth in the first
quarter, as well as sluggish Asian demand, weighed on exports.
But we expect exports to pick up ahead as overseas economies
recover and add to support from a weak yen.
"It's true China's economic growth is slowing and other
emerging market economies are also showing weak growth. But we
expect overseas economies to recover moderately as strength in
advanced economies broadenS. As such, we expect the softness in
exports and output to be temporary."
CONSUMER SPENDING
"Household sentiment continues to recover as a trend.
Consumer spending is likely to remain resilient after emerging
from a temporary hit from bad weather.
"It's true consumer spending has hovered on a weak note. But
consumption will become more resilient as base salary rises and
summer bonuses are paid, underscoring improvements in household
income and job conditions."
INFLATION
"Consumer inflation will hover around zero for the time
being due to the effect or energy costs. But it is likely to
accelerate later this fiscal year and head toward 2 percent as
the effect of oil prices dissipate."
